FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

