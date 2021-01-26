FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.05.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

BOK Financial stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

