FY2021 Earnings Estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

