FY2020 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.48). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.67, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.