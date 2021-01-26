FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

