FY2020 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

