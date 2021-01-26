FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $812.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 80,063 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

