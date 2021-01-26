Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson Sells 6,607 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

