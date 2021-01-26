FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

FCEL opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

