FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,691,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,419 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 19.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $61,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

