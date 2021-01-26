Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 432,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.