Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 205 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock traded down $79.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,800.43. 23,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,725.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11,619.02 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,501.82.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.