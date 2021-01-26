Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 456 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.15 on Tuesday, hitting $510.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.15 and a 200 day moving average of $450.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

