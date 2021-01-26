Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $674,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 727.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 301,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

