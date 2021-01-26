Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.79 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,035 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

