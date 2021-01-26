Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. 534,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

