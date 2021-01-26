Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 153,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

