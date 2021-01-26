Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

