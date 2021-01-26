Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $1,793,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,207,619 shares of company stock valued at $224,096,803. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Shares of CRWD traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.51. 172,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,989. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

