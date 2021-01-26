Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bank had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit.

