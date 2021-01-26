Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.