Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$7.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

