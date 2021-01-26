Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years.

FELE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. 94,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

