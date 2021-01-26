Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years.
FELE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. 94,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
