FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FormFactor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.