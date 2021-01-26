Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given a $14.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

NYSE F opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

