Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:FLY opened at $9.83 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

