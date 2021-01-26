Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fluor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

