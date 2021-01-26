Flash Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

About Flash

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

