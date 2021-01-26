Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

DFP stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.