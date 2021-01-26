Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of FBC opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

