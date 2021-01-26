First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.54. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 25,424 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares makes up 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

