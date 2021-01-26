First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,379.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 116,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,853,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. 1,002,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

