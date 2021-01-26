First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 10th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 229,422 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,646,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 139,778 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 2,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,078. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

