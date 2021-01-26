First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 4.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $34,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,730. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.