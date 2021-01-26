First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lifted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

