First National Financial’s (FNLIF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

