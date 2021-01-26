First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$206.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.22 per share, with a total value of C$125,059.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,703,039.10.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

