First Hawaiian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

