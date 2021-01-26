First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,217. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

