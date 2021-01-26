Financial Comparison: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) versus Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57 Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.82, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 9.12 $74.48 million $0.99 18.36 Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.74 $34.71 million $1.51 6.98

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 20.65% 3.37% 2.06% Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44%

Summary

Great Ajax beats Physicians Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

