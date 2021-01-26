Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.62. 74,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$169.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.59. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.38.
