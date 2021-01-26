Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.62. 74,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$169.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.59. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.38.

Get Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) alerts:

About Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.