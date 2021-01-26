Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.22. 140,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,528. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

