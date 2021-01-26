Fetch.ai Price Down 10.6% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $63.00 million and $6.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

