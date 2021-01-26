FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.48. 2,008,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.