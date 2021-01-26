Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $2,991,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

