Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FHI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

