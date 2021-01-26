FC Advisory LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. 110,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

