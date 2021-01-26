FC Advisory LLC Buys 620 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

