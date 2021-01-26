FC Advisory LLC Buys 5,740 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after buying an additional 1,616,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000.

BKLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 112,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,449. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

