Fathom Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom’s (NASDAQ:FTHM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. Fathom had issued 3,430,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $34,300,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Fathom has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

